Grand gypsy send-off for beloved Bonnie Collins
One of Sheffield’s biggest traveller families, the Collins, have given an emotional yet extravagant gypsy send-off with four Rolls Royces and a pink carriage for their beloved Bonnie Collins, who died in her sleep last month.
Bonnie was 28 when she breathed her last at her grandfather’s house in Nottingham on June 28 due to epilepsy. She was shy of a month away from her 29th birthday.
Friends and family on Monday descended the St Charles Church in Attercliffe to pay their last respects to “high-spirited” and “kind-hearted” Bonnie.
A pink carpet was laid out from the church to the street as a custom-made pink casket made its way to the awaiting carriage, which was part of the funeral procession.
Her brother, William Collins Jr said: “She was full of life, a really happy person. She was only 28 and died in her sleep.
“We are still coming to terms with the loss. It is hard for us to take it. It is devastating. It’s a big loss for us and it’s going to take a long time for us to get over what’s happened.
“It’s such a tragedy for us.”
Bonnie had six brothers and three sisters and she was the eldest in the family.
Her father, William Collins remarried when she was at a young age and she went to live with her mother, who passed away a month before her death.
Her step-mother, Kathleen Collins said Bonnie’s death left a hole in the traveller’s community.
“I don’t know how to put it in words. The dad, especially, is very devastated,” she said.
One of Bonnie’s aunts, Tina Collins said despite coming from a big family, Bonnie was close to each and every one of them.
“She was a very charming girl. And she was very close to us. I’m one of the aunts and she has eight aunts, eight uncles.
“It’s a big family. She was a sporty, smart girl and always enjoyed her life. It’s a huge loss for us. We are one of a kind,” she said.
The procession ended at Shiregreen cemetery, where Bonnie was laid to rest.