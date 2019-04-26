Gorgeous toddlers pound the pavement to raise cash for Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s new Emergency Department

For the staff of Abbeydale Cottage Nursery, Sheffield Children’s Hospital is a cause undeniably close to their hearts.

“Several of our staff have relied on the hospital with their own children, and lots of children in our nursery have been treated there too,” says nursery practitioner Ashleigh Burniston, aged 23.

The nursery are loyal supporters of the childrens hospital

“I even had an operation there myself when I was just one day old!”

And with such an important facility in the heart of the city, the Abbeydale Road nursery understands the need to show its support for the incredible work being done there. Which is why, this month, 80 young children and toddlers will join nursery staff on a walk through Sheffield, stopping for a picnic along the way, as part of 'Theo's Walk and Picnic.’

The Children’s Hospital Charity has just launched their new May fundraising challenge, and is calling on families, nurseries and toddler groups from across the city to take part in the fundraising event – which is raising cash to help build a new Emergency Department.

Ashleigh adds: “As soon as we heard about Theo’s Walk and Picnic, we were certain we were going to sign up. Everyone becomes really involved in the fundraising, it’s a real team effort.”

The hospital holds a special place in the hearts of nursery staff

There are no set rules on the challenge, facilitated by The Children’s Hospital Charity. It can be any length, inside or outside, nearby or far away, and held any time throughout May.

Once registered, participants will receive a free fundraising pack which includes a handy guide, sponsorship forms, stickers and even a tasty picnic recipe to get the ideas flowing.

Children who raise £1 receive a special Theo badge, and those that raise £30 receive their own Theo bear. Events raising over £150 go into a draw to win a special visit from Theo Bear himself, with lots of goodies for children from The Children’s Hospital Charity.

All the proceeds from the event will go towards the new Emergency Department appeal, which is built to see a maximum of 32,000 patients a year, but currently welcome 60,000 annually.

The expanded department would create much-needed space, and see the waiting room expand to four times its current size, with more treatment, consultancy and examination rooms as well as a dedicated space for children to play.

The challenge is the latest strand of Abbeydale Cottage Nursery’s support for Sheffield Children’s Hospital. In December, they raised over £2,200 by taking part in the Christmas snowflake appeal.

Abbie Pervin, the charity’s regional fundraising manager, added: “With Theo’s Walk and Picnic, you can help young children when they need it the most, one small step at a time. Abbeydale Cottage Nursery have shown that age is no limit to the difference you can make to our young patients.”

Visit tchc.org.uk to register.