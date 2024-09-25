Golfers raise £4,000 for St Luke’s in memory of mum and daughter
Faye was just 29 when she lost her battle against breast cancer in 2022, leaving two small children, Freddie and Marnie.
As a tribute, Faye’s dad Clive decided to host a second fundraising event on the greens at the Hillsborough club, where he is a lifelong member.
And by the time the last shot had been played, the 25 competing teams had raised £4,000 for St Luke’s, where Faye was a patient in the final stages of her illness.
Money was also raised for the Alzheimer’s Society, in memory of Clive’s wife Jayne, who died last year after being diagnosed with the condition in 2015.
“We are delighted that Clive and his family once again supported us with such a great fundraising event,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Kate Fielding.
“Thanks too to all the golfers who took part on the day – the money they raised really will make a massive difference to the livers of St Luke’s patients and their families.”
