Goldthorpe’s new town square is open for business – and is set to host a weekly market.
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:58 BST
The former Horse and Groom pub, which had fallen into a state of disrepair, was demolished to make way for the new square, which was officially opened yesterday (Thursday, October 12) by Barnsley’s mayor, Councillor James Michael Stowe.

A market will be held on the square every Thursday from 9am until 3pm, and will host public events.

The popular pub is commemorated in the square with a specially-designed mosaic inspired by its sign, while the sign itself is displayed at the rear of the square.

The new square was officially opened yesterday (Thursday, October 12) by Barnsley’s mayor, Councillor James Michael Stowe.The new square was officially opened yesterday (Thursday, October 12) by Barnsley’s mayor, Councillor James Michael Stowe.
Market trader Kim Cheesmond, of Pick n Mix Sweets, said: “You have no idea how much this means to me: being part of something like this really is a new level.

“It will bring back a lot of memories from when I was a child and visiting the old market with my late grandma.

“Being able to trade on the new Goldthorpe Market is the start of something amazing for me and I’m proud to be able to build my business further with this opportunity.”

Councillor Robin Franklin, Barnsley Council’s cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “Today is a major milestone in the story of Goldthorpe town centre.

“This new square will help shape a bright new future for Goldthorpe through the market and public events.

“I would encourage everyone to visit the new square and see the variety of stalls at the regular Thursday market.

“I would like to pay tribute to everyone who has been involved in making the Heart of Goldthorpe a reality.”

