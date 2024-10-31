Goldthorpe children’s home for youngsters with emotional and behavioural support needs given go-ahead

Plans for a children’s home in Goldthorpe have been rubber-stamped by council officials.

Applicant Welcare Global Limited has been granted permission to use a terraced home on Elizabeth Street as a specialist care home for one child aged between eight and 18, with emotional and behavioural support needs.

The applicant emphasised that the facility will not serve as a temporary housing solution but rather as a ‘nurturing’ environment where children can thrive over time.

The application states that youngsters residing in the home will undergo ‘stringent impact risk assessments,’ in a bid to ensure they will integrate within the community.

The applicant hopes to replicate a typical family environment, with youngsters taken to and from school each day.

The proposal outlines that the home will use a shift system, with two carers on-site during the day and one staying overnight on a 48-hour rota.

The plans were approved on October 14.