Goldthorpe children’s home for youngsters with emotional and behavioural support needs given go-ahead
Applicant Welcare Global Limited has been granted permission to use a terraced home on Elizabeth Street as a specialist care home for one child aged between eight and 18, with emotional and behavioural support needs.
The applicant emphasised that the facility will not serve as a temporary housing solution but rather as a ‘nurturing’ environment where children can thrive over time.
The application states that youngsters residing in the home will undergo ‘stringent impact risk assessments,’ in a bid to ensure they will integrate within the community.
The applicant hopes to replicate a typical family environment, with youngsters taken to and from school each day.
The proposal outlines that the home will use a shift system, with two carers on-site during the day and one staying overnight on a 48-hour rota.
The plans were approved on October 14.