Goals, on Norfolk Park Road, has unveiled a collection point for Football Rebooted, a campaign led by energy supplier Utilita to get one million pairs of good quality football boots back in use by those who would otherwise struggle to afford them.
Anyone with spare boots can drop them off there, and those requiring boots, including individuals, families, clubs or schools, can simply stop by and ask at reception, or call ahead and check what sizes are available before coming to collect them.
Utilita’s latest grassroots football report states that as many as 2,600 grassroots clubs have already folded, and another 6,000 are close to the brink.
The report includes findings from a national survey, which shows that 40 per cent of families in Yorkshire are being affected by the affordability of grassroots football, with 43 per cent of families in the county struggling to pay their subs.
Goals Soccer Centres general Mmanager Patrick O’Donoghue said: “At Goals we see hundreds of thousands of young players come through our doors every year, so our centres are perfectly placed to get unused boots onto the feet of others. Everyone loves the Football Rebooted campaign.
“The findings of the Price to Play Report are devastating. We are speaking with local schools about the community access we provide and are working out a way to support as many low income families as possible with affordability.”