‘Gloryholes’ bar and 18+-only golf held its soft opening last night ahead of its full launch on December 18.

Staff at the raunchy new venture were yesterday (December 8) adding the finishing touches to the venue’s lurid and eye-popping displays.

These photos are just a teaser of the neon displays and risqué decorating inside the venue. There’s a lot more adult-only decorating which we’ve chosen not to feature.

Set up by business partners Dan Brown, Drew Hewitt and Dave Hood of Curious Venues, Sheffield’s Gloryholes bar and adult-only golf venue follows the success of the one in Nottingham, which the owners say “has been busy every week since it opened four months ago.”

The 20,000 square foot venue on High Street boasts the biggest bar the group has set up to date and features retro arcade games, big gaming screens, pool tables, beer pong, air hockey and plenty of seating.

The group also collaborated with local artists to create an exhibit of freakish artwork along the walls and furniture – everything from vintage photos of nude elderly men golfing to the image of Hannibal Lecter holding up Donald Trump’s head.

Not just a golfing venue, the owners hope to open the bar early for customers to enjoy their beers and custom-made cocktails in the daytime or the evening, regardless of whether they want to play mini golf.

Upstairs from the bar is the first set of holes, themed around a ‘magical garden’, which is based on a combination of the film Labyrinth and other fantasy films using neon paints, secret doorways and UV lighting. It is dominated by figurines from Alice In Wonderland, a tree festooned with sex toys and a final hole themed around David Bowie’s portrayal of The Goblin King.

The venue’s second course is still under construction in the basement. The horror themed ‘Goryholes’ will be brought to life with a zombie apocalypse theme, plus more to come.

Co-owner Dan said he chose Sheffield as his next venue after living here several years ago.

He said: “Sheffield doesn’t really have anything like this, which combines the mini golf with the bar and the retro gaming. We just wanted to offer something new, and so far the response has been positive from people who have heard about it.”

