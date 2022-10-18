New mum Michealla Wilshaw, aged 29, toured her new home within Gleeson Homes’ Craddock Court development with her aunt just a week before she moved in in June. Her aunt, Tracey Wilshaw, 50, said they were told to report any issues and they would be rectified before they moved in. Nearly four months on, the family say nothing has been sorted.

Tracey Wilshaw said: “There is a long list of defects on the new home that need fixing and regardless of how many times she contacts them she gets absolutely no response. For example, the bathroom sink fell off the wall, windows are scratched, the cooker extractor doesn’t work, the garden is just rubble, a pipe is fitted incorrectly, paving stones are loose and the hob is fitted off centre.”

Michaella Wilshaw and her family have complained about a list of issues at her brand new home on a Gleeson Homes development in Arbourthorne, Sheffield.

Michealla Wilshaw’s daughter is just under three-months-old and relatives in their 80s have been going over to work on new home’s garden, just so the baby has a safe space to play when they begin running around. This is despite the Wilshaw family saying they are regularly ringing Gleeson trying to get someone to help them.

Tracey said: “You shouldn’t have 80-year-old parents fixing a garden in October. The drains on the street all smell of sewage and they said to just pour bleach down it.

“I’d like some action. I’d like her to feel like she has some buy in from them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey has said damp is rising up some of the new homes' walls.

Tracey said her niece had saved “long and hard” to be able to purchase the property. “She just wants stuff fixing,” Tracey said. “She’s not looking for compensation. She just wants stuff fixing.”

When The Star put the Wilshaw’s concerns forward, a spokesperson for the company said: “We are aware of a small number of issues that our customer has with their property. We are in regular contact and are already working on the rectification of these issues. We anticipate all issues being completed in the very near future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michaella Wilshaw recently moved into her new home with her three-month-old daughter.

Tracey's parents, both in their 80s, have reportedly been working on the garden to make it suitable for the baby to play in

These are the garden steps which have not been repaired by Gleeson, according to the Wilshaws.