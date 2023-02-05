Sheffield’s Gleadless Valley has made the top 20 list of places where you can sell your home quickly.

Estate agent comparison site GetAgent has revealed the areas where homes are selling the quickest as part of their 2023 Sellers Report. The report has analysed the site’s own internal listings data to reveal the biggest trends for house-sellers in 2023.

It placed Gleadless Valley at ninth on the list, joint with the Welsh county, Ceredigion, with the average time to sell a home in the S14 postcode area only 60 days. Bakewell, in the Peak District, also made the list at number 20 with an estimated 69 days to sell a house.

Paul Turpin, Green Party Councillor for Gleadless Valley, said: “I’m not surprised it’s popular, it’s a really strong community, the people that live here are really nice, there are good parks, good schools, and woodlands which are all local.

Gleadless Valley is a popular place for house buyers

“It’s really not a pretentious place to live. It's a good place to come and live if you have a family and it’s a good place to come and live if you don’t. There are lots of really nice people who live here and it’s a strong community. You could knock on any door and someone will help you.”

He continued: “We’ve got some excellent voluntary communities and organisations such as Heeley Trust and Heeley City Farm. They work really hard to improve the area and bring lots of added value and they are well loved.”

In a recent survey The Star asked readers for the best places to live in Sheffield was and the top three contenders were in Woodseats, Norton Lees and Gleadless Valley.

But Coun Turpin also highlighted that there is always room for improvement. He said: “I’d never want to stand still, we want to improve the green spaces, we’ve got a good mix of small eclectic local businesses that we would love to help succeed and grow and we want to keep improving the safety for people who live here.”