Glamorous 1920s-inspired bar and restaurant set to open in landmark building in Peak District town
Rob Hattersley and Stephen Atkinson are set to open The Charleston in a grade-II-listed former RBS bank on Rutland Square next year.
Inspired by the elegance and exuberance of the 1920s, it will be a place where heritage, hospitality and modern comfort meet, they say.
It comes after the pair took over upscale mini-hotel the Peacock at Rowsley from Lord Edward Manners in March. At the time they said it was the jewel in the crown of their five Peak District venues.
The Charleston will retain original features including ornate cornices and tall arched windows - while introducing warm lighting, rich textures, and bold design cues from the golden age of cocktails and jazz.
The venue will accommodate seating for up to 160 guests, with additional standing space in the bar area. A courtyard will offer additional seating for up to 90 guests.
Rob Hattersley, founder of Longbow Bars & Restaurants explained: “Bringing this building back to life has been a personal mission. I grew up in Bakewell, and it’s incredibly exciting to be reviving such a local landmark full of grandeur - not just preserving its heritage but giving it a new lease of life as a warm, welcoming space that locals and visitors will love.”
It will create 60 jobs, with recruitment launching in late summer, he added.
Rob and Stephen also have The Maynard in Grindleford, George in Hathersage, The Ashford Arms and another Peacock, at Owler Bar.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.