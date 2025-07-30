A dynamic hospitality duo have unveiled their latest venture - a £2.5m bar and restaurant in tourist honeypot Bakewell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Hattersley and Stephen Atkinson are set to open The Charleston in a grade-II-listed former RBS bank on Rutland Square next year.

Inspired by the elegance and exuberance of the 1920s, it will be a place where heritage, hospitality and modern comfort meet, they say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the pair took over upscale mini-hotel the Peacock at Rowsley from Lord Edward Manners in March. At the time they said it was the jewel in the crown of their five Peak District venues.

Housed in the grand, Grade II-listed former Royal Bank of Scotland building, The Charleston will feature a vibrant bar and restaurant.

The Charleston will retain original features including ornate cornices and tall arched windows - while introducing warm lighting, rich textures, and bold design cues from the golden age of cocktails and jazz.

The venue will accommodate seating for up to 160 guests, with additional standing space in the bar area. A courtyard will offer additional seating for up to 90 guests.

Rob Hattersley, founder of Longbow Bars & Restaurants explained: “Bringing this building back to life has been a personal mission. I grew up in Bakewell, and it’s incredibly exciting to be reviving such a local landmark full of grandeur - not just preserving its heritage but giving it a new lease of life as a warm, welcoming space that locals and visitors will love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will create 60 jobs, with recruitment launching in late summer, he added.

Rob and Stephen also have The Maynard in Grindleford, George in Hathersage, The Ashford Arms and another Peacock, at Owler Bar.