Gladys celebrates 100th birthday with the Lord Mayor of Sheffield
The Lord Mayor presented Gladys with a birthday card from King Charles III and kindly helped her to open it and read it. The card featured a picture of King Charles and Queen Camilla on the front.
The Mayor gave Gladys a personal card from herself and her son depicting her in her official robes and she also presented Gladys with a large and colourful bunch of flowers from her friends and carers.
Lord Mayor Jayne Dunn said: “It felt very special to join Gladys for her 100th birthday and present her with a card from the King. It was lovely to spend some time with her and celebrate with a glass of sparkling wine and a slice of her delicious birthday cake.”
Staff at Northfield organised a party with a huge set of silver helium balloons spelling out 100. There was a 100 birthday cake baked by Northfield’s in-house cook Denise and entertainment from local singer Peter Piper.
Nicola Richards, Managing Director of the nursing home, said: ‘We all love Gladys very much and it was a lot of fun for all the staff and residents to be able to celebrate with her. I think Gladys may have felt overwhelmed by all the attention at first but she was soon enjoying her 100th birthday surrounded by her friends. She is very proud of her cards from the King and the Lord Mayor.”
