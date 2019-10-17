'Give us wrinklies a chance' - Call for Sheffield to host 'Over 60s Games'
Sheffield’s longest serving councillor is calling for the formation of a sporting event modelled on the Olympics for pensioners to inspire people to stay active for longer.
Peter Price - who has been a city councillor for 46 years – wants to see an ‘Over 60s Games’ staged in Sheffield.
He believes it will give elderly people the chance to show off their skills in a range of activities including bowling, golf and badminton among other sporting disicplines.
The 81-year-old, who is chair of the Sheffield Pensioners Action Group, believes this will show the wider public that older people still have plenty to offer.
The keen cyclist and rambler, who was one of the most enthusiastic backers of the 1991 World Student Games in Sheffield, also hopes it will inspire pensioners to keep fit and active in later years.
In a guest column, he wrote: “Reaching a certain age does not mean the desire is lost to be part of the sporting scene:- the comaraderie, the smell of rubbing oils, that great feeling after the hot shower, following a tough work out.
“We may be slower, our joints don’t bend quite as much and we get out of breath more easily, (but) never the less, the desire and passion may still remain for sport. We just need that catalyst, that spark, to stimulate us into action.”
The Labour Shiregreen and Brightside councilor added: “How about an ‘Over 60’s Games’ - bowling, golf, indoor sports such as badminton, swimming, walking football, even an athletic meeting or a triathlon. Most of us can swim, cycle and jog. Just check any 10K, half marathon and even full marathons and see how many 60+ (people) enter.
“So sports workers give us ‘wrinklies' a chance."
Age UK Sheffield has also backed the idea.
The organisation’s chief executive Steve Chu said: “I entirely agree with coun Price’s sentiments and an over-60s Games for Sheffield would be amazing.
“These things cost a huge amount of money and time to put on and I would be interested to know of any potential funding sources that might enable this to happen.”
We have asked Sheffield City Council for comment and are waiting for a response.