Girls Night In Sheffield: Campaign rebrands to become more inclusive

Sheffield's Girls Night In is being rebranded along with other groups nationwide

As part of the national Night In campaign, the Sheffield based group, formerly known as Girls Night In Sheffield, has rebranded to Sheffield Night In, to become more inclusive.

This change has been made to Night In groups across the country, as the previous name excluded other genders and the campaign wants to include everyone.

The organiser of the Sheffield group said: “The response across the city so far has been absolutely massive.

“Societies have gotten involved from both universities, plus clubs and establishments themselves are getting involved and supporting us which we really appreciate.”

The campaign was set up following the escalation of spiking in recent weeks, which is leaving people afraid and nervous to have a night out.

On Wednesday dozens of clubs and societies across the city will be supporting Sheffield Night In by boycotting nightclubs and bars as a form of protest and letting businesses know that they need to do more to ensure that everyone can enjoy their nights out safely.

The organiser added: "We have made so much progress and had such a good start.

"This isn't an issue we are going to fix in the space of a week, but we are really hopeful that we can make some change.

“There is a lot of work to do, but I think we have enough support behind us that as a city, and as a community across the country, we are going to be able to come together and be able to make that difference."

The boycott aims to show businesses that they need to do more to protect their customers as everyone deserves to enjoy themselves safely.

National demands being made by the group include bystander training for all bar staff, anti-spiking devices and an identifiable welfare officer in nightclubs.

A clearly communicated zero tolerance policy on spiking and a written procedure on reporting spiking are also being asked for.