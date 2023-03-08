Two girls from South Yorkshire have made the final shortlist of nominees for the coveted RSPCA Young Photographer Awards.

Amelia Newheiser, aged 12, from Sheffield, and Evelyn Tomlinson, 10, from Barnsley, made the final, 14-18 photo shortlist for their stunning cat snaps.

The girls are two of the youngest photographers shortlisted, with most of the finalists aged 15-18.

Amelia’s photo, titled “Sleepy Charlie” shows a domestic cat caught in a relaxed position, with its head flopping over onto its paw.

Two South Yorkshire girls have made the final shortlist for a national photography award. Amelia Newheiser, from Sheffield, photographed "Sleepy Charlie" (L) and Evelyn Tomlinson, from Barnsley, photographed "Charlie" (R).

Evelyn’s photo, titled “Charlie” is of a rather grumpy looking black cat on a cream sofa.

The winner of the competition will be determined by a public vote, which is held online and now open.

RSPCA photographer and awards judge, Andrew Forsyth, said: “The best thing about the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards is that we’re always seeing something new.

“The young photographers are always bringing fresh ideas and trying different things.

“The creativity and talent is outstanding – and it’s a real joy to look through the entries every year.”

The winner will receive £100 worth of vouchers from Amazon, an RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2022 trophy and a certificate.

Voting will be open for one week from tomorrow at 12.30pm, closing the following Tuesday at 1pm.

