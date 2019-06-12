Girlguides from across Sheffield attend 24-hour IceSheffield sleepover
Ice-skating, curling, dancing, and judo were all on the agenda recently as 166 Girl Guides took part in a 24-hour sleepover at IceSheffield.
The girls, aged 10 to 14, had the chance to try a variety of sports at the venue, as well as at the adjacent English Institute of Sport throughout the sports-themed weekend, held earlier this month.
It was the first 24-hour sleepover event ever hosted by IceSheffield, and was attended by guides from groups across Sheffield.
Emily Parker, outdoor activity advisor at Girlguiding Sheffield, and one of the event’s organisers, said: “This event went really well, thanks to the staff at IceSheffield and the English Institute of Sport, and to the amazing hard work and dedication of our team of over 15 volunteer Girlguiding leaders who gave up their weekend - this would not have been possible without them.
“The girls had the opportunity to meet other guides from around Sheffield and to try new sports.
“I am proud of all the girls for getting stuck in and trying new things.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
IceSheffield has been organising sleepovers for youth groups such as Scouts and Guides for around a year-and-a-half.
Tyler Ledger, events manager at IceSheffield, said: “It’s all about getting people together, giving the girls new experiences and getting them to try sports they’ve never tried before.
“This was a first for us because we incorporated a full 24-hour event and incorporated the English Institute of Sport as well.
“This is all about getting as many people active as we can and hopefully they will have picked up a sport or two that they might try again in the future.”
Minnie, aged 11, said: “It was fun learning how to skate again. I liked getting to try all the activities.”