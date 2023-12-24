Girl, 8, appears on ITV’s This Morning after donating 100 Christmas gifts to kids at South Yorkshire hospital
A young girl has shown that Christmas is a time for giving - not simply for exchanging gifts - after making an incredible donation to a hospital.
In a heart-warming display of generosity and holiday spirit, Sophia Agate, an inspiring 8-year-old, has donated 100 Christmas gifts to the children’s ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
This selfless act of kindness by Sophia has captured the hearts of the community, showing that age is no barrier when it comes to making a positive impact.
The idea blossomed during the Covid-19 pandemic when Sophia became concerned that Santa wouldn’t be able to travel overseas or enter the hospital to give presents to children.
Sophia said: “I wanted to make sure children had some presents because I want to make people happy. It made me feel very happy that I could help others and make them have a nice Christmas too.”
The 100 presents, carefully selected to cater to a diverse range of ages and interests, include toys, books, and other delightful surprises.
Sophia’s mum, Kirsty Agate, who lives in Doncaster, said: “I am incredibly proud of the selfless kind little girl Sophia is. Sophia has always been the sort of child that gives and never wants anything in return.
“It’s been heart-warming to see the amount of people that are so willing to help Sophia to help others. I hope as she grows her passion for helping others continues.
“Sophia’s brother has been helped by DRI on a few occasions and we will always be so grateful for all they did for him.
“When I sat Sophia down and asked her where she would like to donate the gifts to this year, she said she would like some to go to the hospital to be able to bring a smile to some really poorly children that may not be able to spend Christmas at home.”
The staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary were overwhelmed with gratitude upon receiving the unexpected and generous donation.
Helen Mee, senior sister on the children’s ward, said: “Sophia’s gesture is truly touching and embodies the spirit of giving that defines this season. We are really grateful for the joy she has brought to our young patients who might not get to spend Christmas at home with their families. She has helped to make some joyous memories out of unfortunate situations. Thank you Sophia!”
Quite the celebrity on account of her fundraising efforts in the years since the pandemic, Sophia has previously been invited to star on ITV’s This Morning to talk to its hosts about her wish to spread Christmas cheer to support those who need it.