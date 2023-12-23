A ‘life changing’ diagnosis has made a young Sheffield girl more determined than ever to live her life to the fullest.

A Sheffield schoolgirl with type 1 diabetes is running on Christmas Eve to give back to a hospital ward that has helped her and so many other children in the city.

Martha Mackenzie, a Year 6 pupil at Nook Lane Junior School, is running from her home to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital to raise money for the diabetes unit after being diagnosed with the condition last year.

The 10-year-old, from Stannington, had only set out to raise £100 for the ward - but she has been blown away after raising more than £1,100 on her GoFundMe page so far, thanks to the support of family members, friends and strangers.

Martha Mackenzie, aged 10, is taking her love for cross country to the road as she raises money for Sheffield Children's Hospital

In the 12 months since receiving her diagnosis, Martha has been cared for by the ‘incredible’ hospital staff, and she has twice been taken on the annual residential trip to Edale for children with diabetes. Dad, Alex Mackenzie, explained that she loved it so much that she decided to raise money for other children to enjoy the mini break.

Alex, a personal trainer at Paul Powers Martial Arts, said: “She can't believe she's raised that much - and we can't! She honestly didn’t think she would raise anywhere near that.

“It's had loads of really generous donations from friends, family, clients where I work - it's been really good. She's so happy about it, so she's really looking forward to Sunday.”

Martha, pictured with dad Alex and big brother Finlay.

Martha’s diagnosis came around two months after she had the chickenpox, in October 2022. Alex and his wife, Laura Mackenzie, first noticed that their daughter had increased thirst and frequent urination, and she was very tired.

After doctors ruled out a urine infection, a further test discovered that Martha in fact had type 1 diabetes. She was then admitted to the children’s hospital for five days.

Alex said: “It was information overload for us as parents as well as Martha because we've never dealt with anything like that.

“But after that, Martha dealt with it brilliantly. She was injecting herself with insulin straightaway, she was doing the finger prick test to check her blood straight away because she just adapted to it.

“Now we know she’s diabetic, her lifestyle’s totally changed. She’s way more active, she's doing loads more running and gymnastics and she's generally just happier in itself.

“She’s doing really well. It is life changing, but it's not going to stop her from doing anything.”

Martha, with mum, Laura, and her brothers, Finlay and Reid.

Martha will be setting off at around 9am on Sunday, December 24 for her run of around three and a half miles.

She will be joined by her older brother Finlay, 13, parents Laura and Alex Mackenzie, and her auntie and godfather, while her grandad and her four-year-old brother Reid greet them at the finish line.