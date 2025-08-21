He's only 11 - but Sheffield primary school pupil Harry Clark already has two GCSEs to his name.

Harry got his results for two maths papers today, notching up a grade 8 and a grade 9.

Harry Clarke has passed two GCSEs aged 11. Photo David Kessen, National World | National World

When he opened his results this morning he discovered he had passed higher maths with a grade 9 and further maths with a grade 8.

He said his teachers were quite shocked that he had passed his exams so early.

He explained how he came to take his exams so early.

He said: "It was my dad who, I think, saw at the age of four or five, 'he's good', and it just carried on from there.

"After the GCSEs I'm going to do A levels for secondary school, and then after that, further maths at A level, the two years course."

He explained what he wanted to do when he finished school.

He said: "I'll hopefully go into something of an engineering type, and hopefully work in F1."