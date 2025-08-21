GCSES: Harry, 11, is Sheffield's youngest success story with top grades at 11 years old
Harry got his results for two maths papers today, notching up a grade 8 and a grade 9.
He said his teachers were quite shocked that he had passed his exams so early.
He explained how he came to take his exams so early.
He said: "It was my dad who, I think, saw at the age of four or five, 'he's good', and it just carried on from there.
"After the GCSEs I'm going to do A levels for secondary school, and then after that, further maths at A level, the two years course."
He explained what he wanted to do when he finished school.
He said: "I'll hopefully go into something of an engineering type, and hopefully work in F1."