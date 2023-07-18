News you can trust since 1887
Gallery: Sheffield residents show off their brilliant and meaningful tattoos

Sheffield people show off their incredible tattoos and the wonderful stories behind why they got them inked on their bodies.
By Laura Andrew
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:10 BST

National Tattoo Day is celebrated on July 17 and we wanted to find out more about the tattoos the people of Sheffield have.

We asked our readers to share photos of their favourite tats and the special reasons they got them.

Hundreds of people responded and we saw some really great designs from Sheffield Wednesday Owls to Disney characters.

Click through this article to see the amazing tattoos people in Sheffield have on their bodies.

Angie Smith shared this amazing portrait of Dorothy .

1. Angie Smith

Angie Smith shared this amazing portrait of Dorothy . Photo: Angie Smith

Ben Smalley said: "To this day it is still my favourite colour piece I’ve done. So much fun."

2. Ben Smalley

Ben Smalley said: "To this day it is still my favourite colour piece I’ve done. So much fun." Photo: Ben Smalley

Ivor Hillman shared this amazing Marilyn Monroe portrait.

3. Ivor Hillman

Ivor Hillman shared this amazing Marilyn Monroe portrait. Photo: Ivor Hillman

This incredible Pokemon tattoo was shared by Simon Wharton.

4. Simon Wharton

This incredible Pokemon tattoo was shared by Simon Wharton. Photo: Simon Wharton

