Gainsborough man wins charity boxing match for Cancer Research UK

A Gainsborough man was the champion at charity boxing match which helped raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:22 BST

​Ben Spurr, 40, from Gainsborough, decided to sign up in memory of his mum who passed away in 2018 and also to fulfil his dream of learning to box and take part in a match.

Ben, who works as operations and bookings manager at the University of Lincoln Sports Centre, said: “I have loved combat sports for a long time and felt like it was time to fulfil this particular dream.

"I also wanted to prove to myself and my wife that I'm capable of being brave and tough, as I'm not sure these would be traits that would typically be associated with myself, being a big soft lad at heart.”

Ben Spurr won a charity boxing match for Cancer Research UK
Ben Spurr won a charity boxing match for Cancer Research UK

The match took place at the Engine Shed in Lincoln last month.

Ben said: “I won the match via referee's decision in front of my family and friends and it was everything I wanted it to be and more.

"Everything went wonderfully in hindsight. There were tough moments along the way, but those are the moments from which we grow and learn. Matt, Dom and Ashleigh from Funtion First were brilliant during the training camp.

"I feel so grateful for the opportunity.”

Ben was helped with his training by Ricardo Franco, the former BKB Champion, at his boxing gym in Gainsborough.

Ben said: “He was a great inspiration and gave me an amazing environment in which to train.

"My personal goals were to put myself out of my comfort zone and achieve something that I will remember for the rest of my life, while raising money for a great cause and hopefully inspiring a few people to be the best version of themselves along the way.”

During his training Ben started to notice a change in both his fitness and his mental wellbeing.

He said: “Both mentally and physically I've been enjoying what would rank among the best periods of health in my life over the last eight weeks.

“Changes include weight loss, focus, purpose, vision, excitement, connection and feelings of being part of something much bigger than myself."

So far Ben has raised £500, to make a donation www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BenSpurr27.

