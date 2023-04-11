News you can trust since 1887
Gainsborough farmer's double marathon challenge for Farming Community Network charity

​​A Gainsborough farmer has set himself the challenge to run two marathons just a few weeks apart to raise money for charity.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST

Charles Anyan, 41, a farmer in Springthorpe, near Gainsborough, will be running both the Rob Burrow Leeds marathon, and the Manchester marathon, to raise money for the Farming Community Network.

Charles said: “I’m doing two marathons because, not only do I want to push myself, I thought, having been sponsored for two marathons so far, I thought I had better up the ante a bit and do two marathons in a month.

"Since Covid I’ve been a regular runner and marathons are, in my opinion, one of the biggest challenges a runner can face.

Charles Anyan will be running two marathon's to raise money for charityCharles Anyan will be running two marathon's to raise money for charity
Charles Anyan will be running two marathon's to raise money for charity

“I’m running for a national farming charity called the Farming Community Network. They have many things under their remit, but one of those is mental health, so all my marathons are run under the banner of #MarathonForMentalHealth.

"My aim being to raise much needed funds for them and to hopefully raise awareness of poor mental health and trying to break the stigma surrounding it.

"I am now an ambassador for the charity. I was part of a running fundraiser in January 2021 which raised money for the Farming Community Network and while I’ve always been lucky mentally, they saw me as someone who had made major changes to my life.

"I’ve seen my running as an opportunity to try and encourage others.”

Charles is a regular runner and is a member of the Gainsborough and Morton Striders.He said: “Training has gone well, despite the odd niggle and I’ve done a few races to get myself ready.

"I have also increased the length of my normal runs, including doing a 20 miler three weeks ago. I generally run five days a week and cover around 40 miles, I also cycle and hill walk when I’m not running.”

So far Charles has raised nearly £1,200.

He said: “Support has been incredible. Everyone has been lovely since my running journey started in lockdown.

"Going into lockdown I was 17 stone and didn’t own any trainers.”

If you would like to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charles-anyan.

