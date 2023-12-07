You don’t have to be a Bake Off contestant to become a Star Baker…as Gail Mappin discovered when she created some tasty teatime treats for fellow volunteers at the St Luke’s Hospice Donation Centre.

St Luke’s is encouraging friends and supporters to host their own coffee mornings and raise vital cash to fund patient care.

When volunteers at the St Luke’s Donation Centre in Burngreave heard about the campaign, they decided to go one better and host a full week of baking challenges.

And after five days of cake in many different flavours everybody agreed that Star Baker was Gail, whose gluten free Victoria Sponge and Coffee Cake were judged the week’s champion tastes.

Star Baker Gail Mappin and husband Alan

Second and third place in a close competition were fellow volunteers Hayley Jackson and Helen Wyatt.

More importantly, though, the week also raised a final total of £262 that will go towards St Luke’s patient services.

“I don’t think any of us expected it would be such a great success but everybody really enjoyed the challenge and we have some very competent bakers in the team so there some fantastic cakes for us all to sample throughout the week,” said Donation Centre manager Emily Cox.

“One thing it really did show was just how much cake we can eat when we put our minds to it!”

Whether it’s at home, in the local community hall or classroom or even online, organising a St Luke’s Coffee Morning will help Sheffield’s only hospice to continue providing vital care to the people of Sheffield living with terminal illness.

And to make things easy, there’s even a special Coffee Morning pack with everything from invites to posters and recipes to quizzes, which can be downloaded for to help plan and organise any size event.