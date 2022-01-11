This photo was taken on Upperthorpe Road, where an incredulous member of the public told how he spotted a motorist stopping on the zebra crossing outside Upperthorpe Post Office to get some cash out of the ATM.

The snapper, who asked to remain anonymous, said he took the photo on Friday, January 7, at around 12.30pm, because he couldn’t believe what he was witnessing.

He told how he had been waiting for a bus that afternoon when the driver pulled up at the zebra crossing and walked over to the cash machine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Star reader shared this photo of a car stopped on a zebra crossing on Upperthorpe Road in Sheffield. He said the driver had parked there to withdraw money from a cash machine

“I was waiting for the 10a bus, which had to divert around that car to get to me,” he said.

“I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It was like parking anarchy. The person pulled up and all they wanted to do was to get some cash out of the machine. They were still there when the bus pulled away.

“I’ve seen some horrendous parking on that street but this was worse than anything I’ve seen before. Bear in mind there’s a health centre there and a lot of older people in that area.”

Earlier this month, The Star revealed how Sheffield Council had issued 62,697 parking tickets between in the 12 months to the beginning of November 2021.