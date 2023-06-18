News you can trust since 1887
Funny moment ducks spotted sailing down Doncaster canal in rubber dinghy

This was the cute and funny moment a group of ducks were spotted gently sailing down a Doncaster canal – in a rubber dinghy.
By Darren Burke
Published 18th Jun 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 09:57 BST

Keen walker Alex Buckley managed to grab a photo the six feathered friends aboard the bright orange inflatable during a morning stroll near to Barnby Dun earlier this week.

He said: “I see all kinds of wildlife on my daily morning walks, deer, foxes - and this morning I saw ducks riding a dinghy on the canal.”

A group of ducks spotted sailing along the canal near Barnby Dun, Doncaster, in a dinghy (Photo: Alex Buckley)A group of ducks spotted sailing along the canal near Barnby Dun, Doncaster, in a dinghy (Photo: Alex Buckley)
A group of ducks spotted sailing along the canal near Barnby Dun, Doncaster, in a dinghy (Photo: Alex Buckley)
