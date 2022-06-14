Funky Dance Fever is a family run dance school business ran by Amy Burton, Jo Burton, and Lynne Burton.

Based in Handsworth, the school has been around for 14 years, running classes for both children and adults – specialising in ballet, tap, jazz, street, cheerleading, musical theatre and freestyle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funky Dance Fever's 'Magic of Dance' show for Paces charity.

In May, the dance school produced a ‘magic of dance’ show at Rotherham Civic Centre to raise money for Paces Charity in Sheffield.

The show was scheduled to take place in May 2020 but was unfortunately delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This has meant the school had three years of planning choreography, music mixing, costume making and learning dances.

"Our show that we did had almost 80 dances in from three to adults, doing loads of different dances from Disney songs and musicals,” said Amy Burton, one of the managers at Funky Dance Fever.

"We did some singing and some sign language as well and it was great fun. We have been preparing it for about three years – so it was quite a big deal when we actually got to perform.

Funky Dance Fever's 'Magic of Dance' show for Paces charity.

"Everyone absolutely loved it, most of the children that were on the show had not done shows before so it was such an amazing experience for them. They were raising money for charity as well so they knew they were doing it for children less fortunate than them.

"The atmosphere was fantastic and everyone was so encouraging – so many happy and positive comments afterwards as well.”

Jo Burton, one manager at Funky Dance Fever, added: “We are so unbelievably proud of each and every single dancer in the show, from our tiniest dancers age 3 to our amazing adult team. They have attended so many practices to prepare for the show and have all worked so hard to learn their dances. They all danced their little hearts out with so much enthusiasm and truly shone on that stage.”