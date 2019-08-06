Funeral of football phone-in creator Bob Jackson to be held in Sheffield this week
The funeral of the voice of football across Sheffield Bob Jackson will be held this week.
Bob launched the original football phone-in Praise or Grumble during his 20 years as sports reporter and producer at BBC Radio Sheffield between 1972 and 1992.
He was also a former chairman of trustees of the Sheffield Marathon and president of the Sheffield and District Parks Bowling Association.
His funeral will be held at Sheffield Cathedral on Thurday, August 8 from 10.15am followed by a celebration of his life at Sheffield United’s Platinum Suite.
Bob’s family have requested family flowers only, with any donations being made to St Luke’s Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Bob leaves behind widow Mary, three children – Ann, Helen and Richard, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.