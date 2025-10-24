Funeral details for a “beloved” mum-of-four from Doncaster who died in prison custody have been announced.

Sarah Connor, aged 41, who had been detained at HMP New Hall near Wakefield, died in hospital on October 9.

Direct Cremation Care, which is organising the funeral, shared details of the service on socia media.

A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Sarah.

Mum of four Sarah Connor died in custody on October 9. (Photo: Direct Cremation Care).

“Beloved daughter of Bev and the late David, devoted mum to Morgan, Mason, Adrian and Isaac, cherished Nana to Reggie and a much-loved sister and auntie.”

Sarah’s funeral will take place on Thursday, October 30 at 10am at Barnby Dun Memoria, Doncaster, leaving the family home at 9.30am.

It added: “Everyone is welcome to come and pay their respects and guests are asked to wear a touch of any colour.

“Family flowers only, donations in Sarah’s memory can be made to the National Children’s Air Ambulance - a collection plate will be available at the crematorium.

“Following the service, everyone is warmly invited to join us for a celebration of Sarah’s life at The Royal Legion, Edlington.”

A prison investigation is now under way into Sarah’s death.

The mum, of Cooke Street, Bentley, was in custody waiting to be sentenced after pleading guilty to 10 counts of theft and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP New Hall prisoner Sarah Connor died in hospital on 9 October 2025.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”