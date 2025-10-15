Funeral details announced for Barnsley cricket legend Dickie Bird
The former international cricket umpire and Freeman of Barnsley died on 22 September at the age of 92. His funeral will take place at 2pm on Sunday 19 October at St Mary’s Church, Barnsley, followed by a private family cremation at Barnsley Crematorium.
It was Mr Bird’s wish for the funeral to be held on a weekend so that more people could attend. Some limited seating will be available inside the church once family and invited guests are seated, and loudspeakers will broadcast the service to those gathered outside.
The service has been organised by Hammerton’s Funeral Directors, St Mary’s Church, and Mr Bird’s family, with Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council providing support, including a temporary road closure on St Mary’s Gate throughout the day.
There will also be a short closure on Church Lane at around 1.45pm as the funeral procession pauses for a brief moment of reflection by Mr Bird’s statue before proceeding to the church.
A book of condolence remains open at Barnsley Town Hall reception for those wishing to pay their respects. It is open from 8.30am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday, and until 4.30pm on Fridays.
Mr Bird, who was born in Barnsley in 1933, became one of the most respected and recognisable figures in world cricket, officiating in 66 Test matches and more than 60 one-day internationals.