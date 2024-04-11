Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ricky Hartley died last month, with tributes and money pouring in for his grieving family following his shock death.

Ricky, who lived in Askern, Doncaster, was a fervent Sheffield Wednesday supporter and was famed among fellow Owls fans for his distinctive rastafarian cap and for asking fans: “We’re all Wednesday aren’t we?”

The slogan – often abbreviated to WAWAW – has become the calling card and slogan of supporters of the Sheffield club – and Ricky, known to supporters as Rasta Ricky, is credited with starting and popularising the chant.

A spokesman for Doncaster Funerals described Mr Hartley, who died on March 8 as “a true legend” and added: “He was a much loved partner, father, grandfather and friend to many. After his family, Sheffield Wednesday was the love of his life for all of his life.

“Ricky will leave a hole in people's lives and will be greatly missed.”

The funeral with take place on April 23 from 11am at Memoria Doncaster, Armthorpe Lane.

After the service, mourners will gather at Hyde Park Club, Nelson Street, to raise a glass to “the legend Ricky.”

In an emotional tribute she said: “My darling papa, there isn’t any words to describe how much I'm going to miss you.

“It’s broke my heart I'm just so proud that you were my dad – someone who loved me unconditionally no matter what.

"You was a legend and loved by so many – there’s only one Richard Hartley WAWAW.”

She added: “We are overwhelmed with the hundreds of messages – he was a legend and Sheffield Wednesday was the love of his life.”

Following his death, one fan wrote: “Rest in peace Ricky. The original who started WAWAW.”

“Good night, God bless,” shared another, “you will be well and truly missed. Ask St Peter at the Pearly Gates if he's Wednesday or what?”