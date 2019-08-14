Funds raised in honour of flamboyant Sheffield mum who lost cancer battle

Felicity Gilligan was left devastated by a breast cancer diagnosis in March 2017 but the Stannington woman did not let the terrible news spoil her love of nice shoes as she vowed to wear a different pair every time she received treatment to raise hundreds of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

Since her death earlier this summer aged just 34, an online fundraising page has been set up in aid of St Luke's Hospice in Sheffield where she spent her final days.

The ladies gathered at the event.

Felicity's friend Clare Elston helped her to arrange two fundraising afternoon tea events while she was still alive.

She has now organised another afternoon tea event, to ensure that even in death, Felicity's inspiring attitude to life is still making a difference.

The most recent 'After’shoe’n Tea' event held at the Leopold Hotel in the city centre in July managed to raise just over £500.

Clare, a 37-year-old mum-of-three from Firth Park, said: “I spoke to Felicity in January and it was full steam ahead (for the event), the plan was on and she was speaking to The Leopold Hotel to book the room.

Friends gather for the fundraiser.

“I then received a message from Felicity a few months later to say that the cancer she had so bravely fought off had returned and could I still plan it as she would still like to attend. Unfortunately she never got to come to this event. Felicity sadly lost her battle.

“After much deliberation it was decided that the event should still go ahead and with lots of help from three fabulous ladies - Sara Melia, Charlotte Keenan and Helen Blair - the event was back on.

“I took the decision to change the name to 'The Felicity Gilligan After’shoe’n Tea'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ladies gathered at the afternoon tea.

“I thought this would be the only right thing to do as she would still be there with us at the event she loved so much.”

She added: “It was a emotional day but it was also a very fitting and fabulous day. It was attended by some of Felicity’s family and close friends including her mum, the lovely Jaqueline Towers.

“The staff were amazing and did everything they could to help us with anything we needed, including judging a shoe competition!

“I can’t thank all the ladies that attended enough, without you this wouldn’t have happened and we wouldn’t have managed to raise as much money as we did.”

People gathering at the fundraising event.

Plans are already under way for the next event, which is due to be held at the Leopold Hotel, on November 30, with proceeds again going to St Luke's Hospice.

Anyone interested in attending should email Fgafternoontea@gmail.com

To donate to the online fundraising page visit https://www.stlukestribute.org.uk/funds/felicity-gilligan/