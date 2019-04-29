Dozens of fundraisers put their best foot forward for a charity walk to help a Doncaster tot who underwent open heart surgery.

Supporters turn out in force for the walk from Bircotes to Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop, where balloons were released for little Hunter King, who turns two in July.

The walkers walked from Bircotes to Worksop.

The date for yesterday’s nine-mile trek was chosen because it represents almost a year since Hunter had his lifesaving surgery at Leeds General Infirmary.

Friend Kerry Codd, who organised the walk, said: “Everyone in the community has been touched by Hunter’s story.

“We have followed his progress, and we just wanted to give something back.

The walk marked the first anniversary of Hunter King's heart surgery op.

“He’s got to go for another heart scan soon and might need more surgery. But he’s doing tremendously well, considering everything.”

Kerry, 34, is a friend of Hunter’s mum, Nikki Cutler, 30, and dad, Nick King, 27, whose trauma over Hunter increased when he had a motorbike accident at the time of his son’s surgery last year.

Money raised from the sponsored walk will go towards the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund at the Leeds hospital. The fund buys equipment for the congenital heart unit and helps to provide support for families.

Kerry has set up a JustGiving page online, and hopes to raise more money through donations, a tombola and cake sale and coffee morning.