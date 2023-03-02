An online fundraiser has been set up to help cover the costs of installing a lift in the family home of a young eight-year-old girl with cerebral palsy.

A GoFundMe page has been launched by a group of family friends of Chris and Beth Pollock to install a lift in their Barnsley home for their daughter, who is unable to walk due to cerebral palsy.

Family friend Rebecca Fearnley wrote on the online fundraising page that the family-of-four had been given a council grant and planning permission in 2020 to install a lift in the home to give beloved eight-year-old Betsy “personal independence that many of us take for granted each day”.

However, despite Beth and Chris saving up for several years with their full-time jobs, they still have a way to go to cover the rest of the funds for the life-changing equipment to be installed in their house, and the planning permission is due to expire later this year unless work is started.

Eight-year-old Betsy loves being a big sister to brother Bohdi.

Rebecca said: “For Betsy, the independence that the lift will bring will be life changing. Beth and Chris will no longer have to carry her upstairs, something which is becoming more difficult as Betsy gets older and is becoming more upsetting for Betsy as she really wants and needs her independence.

“We truly appreciate that times are hard for so many families and money doesn’t go as far as it used to but if you are in a position to make a donation to Betsy then please do. Let’s give this incredible little girl and her family the help that they need.”

In less than a week, the fundraiser has raised an outstanding £13,355 of the £20,000 goal.

Betsy was born in Barnsley Hospital in 2014 during a traumatic labour which reportedly left her starved of oxygen for 16 minutes. Baby Betsy was rushed to the Jessop Wing's Neonatal Intensive Care in Sheffield, where she stayed for 17 days with her dad at her side while Beth recovered from complications endured during labour.

A fundraiser has been launched to give young Betsy more independence by installing a lift in her family home.

When Betsy came out of intensive care, health professionals could not determine the long term impact of her being starved of oxygen. As the happy baby grew older she failed to meet her expected milestones and when Betsy reached age four it was determined that she would not be able to walk.

The family considered moving to a bungalow but they decided to adapt their home to support Betsy in every way possible while remaining close to her school and family and friends.

Rebecca added: “She is a big sister to brother Bohdi who absolutely adores her and is always on hand to help and support her.

“Betsy is the most amazing little girl; her smile lights up any room, and her parent's sheer determination has always rubbed off on her with every challenge being something she'll try to achieve.

“Betsy never complains and is such a credit to Beth and Chris who are her number one protectors and supporters.”

