Fundraiser helps blood cancer charity with Sheffield event while fighting disease herself
A Blood Cancer UK fundraiser is returning to Sheffield this year, with the organiser continuing her cancer battle.
Host of the event, Bracken Baines, aged 27, is currently fighting stage three chronic lymphatic leukaemia after she was diagnosed last year.
“My last round of chemotherapy didn’t work, so they’re advising me onto a new treatment plan,” she said.
“Hopefully this next round of chemo will be more positive.”
Ms Baines, who lives in Barnsley, explained that being positive is half the battle sometimes.
She said: “It completely puts a hold on your life, all the things I had started planning to-do - travelling, saving for a home, starting a family.
“All that has to be put on hold as it’s completely out of your control and you have to give into a life you don’t want but have no choice to live.
“But you can choose to hide in the storm or stand against it.”
September 14 will mark Ms Baines’s second fundraiser for Blood Cancer UK, which takes place at Sheffield Plate in the city centre. She has called it her ‘big blood cancer bash’.
Last year the fundraiser raised £2,355 for the charity.
The Sheffield born fundraiser said: “Personally I find them so helpful because when you’ve been for a doctor’s appointment and they’re throwing all these medication names at you and different treatment plans, they sometimes necessarily haven’t got the time to go through it all with you.
“The people on the other side of the phone at Blood Cancer UK have got all the time in the world for you. They explain it all, they’ve got the best knowledge going.”
The event will include a raffle, eight live bands throughout, as well as a bar and food.
The prizes for the raffle have been donated by Sheffield United FC, Rotherham FC, and other local businesses.
There have been 60 donations so far including a photo booth.
To donate to “Bracks Big Blood Cancer bash” visit Bracken’s GoFundMe page.