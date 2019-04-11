Fundraiser for three-year-old boy with just months to live raises vital funds

A fundraiser for a three-year-old boy suffering from an incurable brain tumour has raised vital funds to support the family.

Michelle Crowther and Victoria Cartwright organised a fun day for Jack Lacey, who has been given less than a year to live.

Asia Hizam, six and Olivia Thomas, six, pictured. Picture: NSST-08-04-19-BounceHouse-2

The event held at Bounce House on Jenkin Road raised £365.30, which was donated straight to Jack’s family.

All money will be spent on Jack and his time left with parents Wesley Lacey, 28 and Rebecca Oldham, 29, and their daughter Charlotte.

The day was a huge success with face painting, a tombola, cartoon characters and bouncy castles.

Ghostbuster Walker and Spiderman, made an appearance during the fundraiser at Bounce House.

Michelle said: “Every little helps. It’s a hard enough time for Rebecca and Wesley, I can’t imagine what they have been through. I would have been a wreck, I take my hat off to them.”

Bounce House owner Andy Cleminson donated all money taken on the door to the cause, and helped arrange and run the day.

Michelle added: “It just goes to show that people really do pull together in hard times.”

Bounce House owner Andy Cleminson, pictured painting the face of Adam Webster, five, during the fundraising event. Picture: NSST-08-04-19-BounceHouse-3

An online Go Fund Me page has already raised over £45,000 for the brave little boy, who is undergoing an intensive course of radiation and chemotherapy in a bid to shrink his tumour and prolong his life.

On the page parents Wesley and Rebecca said they are ‘completely heartbroken’ but determined to fill the rest of their son’s life with happy times.

Anyone who would like to donate directly to Jack’s cause can do so by clicking here.

Chris and Michelle Crowther, pictured on the Tombola. Picture: NSST-08-04-19-BounceHouse-6