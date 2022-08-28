The city centre was packed with residents today (August 28) out to enjoy the sun before schools go back.

Devonshire Green was the setting for the Cliffhanger Festival, the UK’s biggest bouldering event, with sellers and drinks on hand to make for a sunny day out.

And families were out making the most of Sheffield By The Seaside at the Peace Gardens.

Enjoy these snaps of everyone making the most of the bank holiday weekend.

Undefined: readMore

1. Fun in the sun in Sheffield on the last weekend of August Here is how Sheffield enjoyed the last weekend of August on Devonshire Green. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

2. Fun in the sun in Sheffield on the last weekend of August Here is how Sheffield enjoyed the last weekend of August on Devonshire Green. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

3. Fun in the sun in Sheffield on the last weekend of August Here is how Sheffield enjoyed the last weekend of August on Devonshire Green. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

4. Fun in the sun in Sheffield on the last weekend of August Here is how Sheffield enjoyed the last weekend of August on Devonshire Green. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales