Fun for all the family at annual Sheffield Highland Fling this bank holiday 

Skills, thrills, crafts and very cute animals are just some of the highlights taking over a park for an annual Highland Fling.

The free May Day event, at Graves Park on Monday, will also showcase some of the country’s strongest men with a Highland Strongman Display.

Animal lovers will be in their element as newborn spring animals will be awaiting visitor attention in the barns, pooches willbe proudly shown in the Pet Dog Show and the farm’s usual residents, goats, pigs, donkeys, llamas and chickens, will be there too.

Those looking for thrills can check out British Cycling’s Go Ride skills sessions or join the fun of the fair, with rides for all ages.

There will be a children’s activity marquee that will keep the little ones busy with face painting and arts and crafts, while the grown-ups will be able to pick up local produce from the farmers market and food stalls.

Richard Eyre, Head of Major Events at Sheffield City Council said: “The Highland Fling is one of Sheffield’s most popular family events in one of our finest parks and this year’s line-up promises another fantastic family day out.

“We work hard to put on events that are suitable for all ages and don’t break the bank so that everyone can get involved and this is the perfect example.”

The event, which has fun for all the family, will take place from 10.30am to 5.30pm. The event is free of charge to enter.