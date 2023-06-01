Sheffield’s popular suburbs of Broomhill and Ranmoor are hotspots for students and families, so it’s no surprise to find an abundance of food outlets here.

With half-term underway for many students in Sheffield, it is likely some families will look to treat themselves to a bite to eat in a cafe or a meal out in a restaurant without the hassle of washing up. We have taken a look at 18 cafes and restaurants across Fulwood Road and some of its adjoining streets to help you make the best decision of where to go.

Every food establishment is inspected by the Food Standards Agency, in conjunction with Sheffield City Council, to ensure that it is delivering its food in the safest manner. Businesses are given a food hygiene rating score ranging from zero, meaning urgent improvements are required, to five, meaning it is following all relevant food laws.

If you haven’t visited one of the restaurants or cafes below, now could be your chance to take the plunge and see what you think.

2 . Vittles, Broomhill Vittles, on 501a Glossop Road, received a food hygiene rating of three on January 19, 2023. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Proove, Broomhill Proove, on 261 Fulwood Road, received a food hygiene rating of five on August 10, 2019. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Bambukat, Broomhill - Bambukat, on 257 Fulwood Road, received a food hygiene rating of five on March 22, 2023. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales