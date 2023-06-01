News you can trust since 1887
Fulwood Road: Food hygiene ratings of cafes and restaurants in Sheffield suburbs Broomhill and Ranmoor

Sheffield’s popular suburbs of Broomhill and Ranmoor are hotspots for students and families, so it’s no surprise to find an abundance of food outlets here.
Kirsty Hamilton
Published 1st Jun 2023, 05:00 BST

With half-term underway for many students in Sheffield, it is likely some families will look to treat themselves to a bite to eat in a cafe or a meal out in a restaurant without the hassle of washing up. We have taken a look at 18 cafes and restaurants across Fulwood Road and some of its adjoining streets to help you make the best decision of where to go.

Every food establishment is inspected by the Food Standards Agency, in conjunction with Sheffield City Council, to ensure that it is delivering its food in the safest manner. Businesses are given a food hygiene rating score ranging from zero, meaning urgent improvements are required, to five, meaning it is following all relevant food laws.

If you haven’t visited one of the restaurants or cafes below, now could be your chance to take the plunge and see what you think.

There's plenty of food outlets to try in Broomhill and Ranmoor.

1. Scores on the door

There's plenty of food outlets to try in Broomhill and Ranmoor.

Vittles, on 501a Glossop Road, received a food hygiene rating of three on January 19, 2023.

2. Vittles, Broomhill

Vittles, on 501a Glossop Road, received a food hygiene rating of three on January 19, 2023.

Proove, on 261 Fulwood Road, received a food hygiene rating of five on August 10, 2019.

3. Proove, Broomhill

Proove, on 261 Fulwood Road, received a food hygiene rating of five on August 10, 2019.

Bambukat, on 257 Fulwood Road, received a food hygiene rating of five on March 22, 2023.

4. Bambukat, Broomhill -

Bambukat, on 257 Fulwood Road, received a food hygiene rating of five on March 22, 2023.

