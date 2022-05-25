Matt Shepherd, aged 33, and his construction crew are ready to bare all on stage at an adults-only fundraising night on July 15 at Colley Working Men’s Club, Parson Cross.

The strapping lads will pull off their own spin on the iconic comedy film’s routine in a night supported by DJs, topless waiters and drag artists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Shepherd and his team of scaffolders will go Full Monty at Colley Working Men's Club this July for the charity My Mito Mission.

“They’re just six normal lads who wanted to do something out there to raise some money,” said Matt’s partner Emma Webster.

“They’re hard at work on their rehearsals. They did a little video just for me to show how they were getting on and they’ve smashed it out the park.

“We sold out on all 250 tickets in just three weeks. We’ve been overwhelmed by the support.”

The fun-filled evening will raise thousands of pounds in honour of Matt and Emma’s little girl Lillia, 5, who has the progressive and life-limiting mitochondrial disease known as Leigh syndrome.

The lads are hard at work rehearing for the adult-only night on July 15, supported by topless waiters, DJs and drag artists.

The hardworking couple from Parson Cross have raised just under £3,000 for mitochondrial disease support charity My Mito Mission since they were given Lillia’s diagnosis last October.

Emma said: “Lillia has been kind of a wonderful mystery since she was six months old.

“When she was five months old we noticed she had rapid eye movement. After that it was tests upon tests upon tests. We never got a firm answer.

“As she grew older she also couldn’t communicate or walk, and she is severely sight impaired.

The night is being held in support of Matt's daughter Lillia, who has the rare, life-limiting and progressive disease Leigh Syndrome.

“Last October we finally got a diagnosis of mitochondrial disease. Really, it has been a very hard, long road to get answers. But you cannot prepare yourself for it.”

Currently, there is no cure or treatment for Lillia’s mitochondrial disease. It is a rare, progressive and life-limiting condition.

"Knowing there’s no treatment is really hard on the family,” said Emma. “She has an eight-year-old brother who idolizes her.”

Since then, Emma and Matt have been fundraising for My Mito Mission. Through bucket rattles, a JustGiving page and merchandise, the brave couple has raised just under £3,000 for the cause.

Lillia and her family at a bucket rattle at Hillsborough Stadium. Matt and Emma have raised £3,000 for My Mito Mission since Lillia's diagnosis.

The condition is so rare the charity only has 13 cases on its books across the country, and Lillia is the only known case in South Yorkshire.

“There just isn’t much awareness for the disease out there,” said Emma. “We want to raise awareness and raise funds so that someone one day can find a cure.”

Now, Matt and his friends are hard at work to make their Full Monty night a knock out.

The lads have already sold all 250 tickets available for £10 a pop. With a charity raffle also planned, they are expecting to raise another £3,000 altogether.

It comes as filming is underway for a TV revival of the classic 90s film.

The series, produced by Disney+, will reunite The Full Monty cast 25 years after the Sheffield-based comedy became a box office smash hit.

My Mito Mission supports children with mitochondrial disease.

The 1997 film followed a group of unemployed former steelworkers who became strippers for a night to earn cash.