Today, 15 lucky people will each get their hands on two tickets to attend the premiere of the new Disney+ Full Monty series and the official afterparty.

To celebrate the premiere of the Disney+ TV reboot of The Full Monty, the Showroom Cinema is giving away 15 exclusive pairs of tickets – and the deadline is 4pm today (June 2).

The winners will also claim entry to the official afterparty and a Q&A with the star-studded cast at The Leadmill after the premiere, on Monday, June 5.

To be in with a chance of winning, visit the Showroom Cinema’s Twitter, Instagram or Facebook page and simply like the competition post and comment your favourite fact about the original Full Monty film.

The 15 winners will be picked at random after the competition closes at 4pm today. Five winners will be chosen from Twitter, Instagram and Facebook so make sure to enter on each platform to triple your chance of winning.

Those lucky enough to get their hands on a pair of tickets will be sent a direct message from the official Showroom Cinema account. Tickets will need to be collected at 5.30pm from The Workstation on June 5, with guests to be seated at 7pm.

You will then be shown the first two episodes of the brand new series, followed by the event at The Leadmill.

Disney+ series comes 25 years after the original film, and will feature eight 60-minute episodes following the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield. The series, much of which has been shot in Sheffield, will be available to stream from June 14.