Last month, the average prices of both petrol and diesel hit new record highs after rising by nearly 7.5p and 8p respectively – with the price of unleaded rising faster than in any month since 2000, according to the RAC.

On Sunday, October 24 petrol exceeded the 142.48p a litre all-time peak set on 16 April 2012 by reaching 142.94p.

Since then the price has continued to rise.

Motorists queued for fuel in Sheffield in September when there were fears of a shortage

Diesel also surpassed its record price of 12 April 2012 (147.93p) on the last day of the month with a new high of 147.94p, up from 139.78p on October 1.

Oil rose by nearly $5 a barrel, or six per cent, from $78.62 to $83.47 last month, although on October 25 it peaked at $86.16. This caused the wholesale price of a litre of unleaded to go up by 5p and diesel by 4.5p, which is translating to 7.5p and 8p forecourt rises.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “October 2021 set records for all the wrong reasons and was a horrible month for drivers with both petrol and diesel prices hitting new heights. The increases of almost 7.5p being added to a litre of unleaded and more than 8p going on to diesel are some of the highest we’ve seen in the 21 years we’ve been tracking fuel prices.

“Sadly, since passing the old record from 2012 the price of petrol has continued to climb and closed October at an eye-watering average of 144.35p. With a fill-up costing £16.50 more than a year ago, the impact is definitely being felt in homes up and down the country. It’s also bound to have a negative effect on the economy.

“The profit margin retailers are taking on each litre of petrol is greater now than it used to be prior to the pandemic, which is artificially making forecourt prices higher, particularly as VAT is charged on top. We urge the biggest retailers, in particular, to play fair with drivers and ease the burden at the pumps by lowering their margins on petrol from around 8p a litre to more normal levels.

“This month’s RAC Fuel Watch data also reveals the extent of the fuel price ‘postcode lottery’, with petrol prices in Northern Ireland being nearly 3p a litre cheaper than the South East of England where prices are higher than anywhere else.”

WHERE IS THE CHEAPEST PETROL IN SHEFFIELD?

According to petrolprices.com, which monitors fuel prices, here are the current prices for UNLEADED PETROL on the forecourts in Sheffield. Not all filling stations are monitored:

1. COSTCO SHEFFIELD – 140.7p

2. SAINSBURYS ARCHER ROAD – 140.9p

3. TESCO SHEFFIELD ABBEYDALE – 141.9p

4. ESSO FULWOOD ROAD (FULWOOD EXPRESS) – 141.9p

5. CO-OP BIRLEY MOOR ROAD – 141.9p

6. MORRISONS SHEFFIELD, MEADOWHEAD – 142.7p

7. MORRISONS HILLSBOROUGH – 142.9p

8. JET BRADFIELD ROAD – 142.9p

9. BP RETFORD ROAD WOODHOUSE MILL) – 142.9p

10. ASDA SHEFFIELD, MANOR TOP – 143.7p

11. ASDA SHEFFIELD, HANDSWORTH – 143.7p

12. MORRISONS, CATCLIFFE – 143.7p

13. UNBRANDED EAST BANK ROAD (PEARL MOTORS) – 143.9p

14. BP GREENLAND ROAD (DARNALL SERVICE STATION) – 143.9p

15. BP CHESTERFIELD ROAD (RSS MEADOWHEAD) – 143.9p

16. TEXACO BRADWAY ROAD (MFG BRADWAY) – 143.9p

17. UNBRANDED CITY ROAD (SHEFFIELD SERVICE STATION) – 144.8p

18. BP BRAMALL LANE (BRAMALL LANE FILLING STATION) – 144.9p

19. TEXACO PENISTONE ROAD (PENISTONE ROAD SERVICE STATION) - 144.9p

20. SHELL HERRIES ROAD (MFG NORWOOD) – 145.9p

21. SHELL GREENLAND ROAD (RING ROAD FILLING STATION) – 145.9p

22. SHELL NETHERTHORPE ROAD (ST PHILLIPS SERVICE STATION) – 148.9p

WHERE IS THE CHEAPEST DIESEL IN SHEFFIELD?

Here are the prices for DIESEL:

1. SAINSBURYS ARCHER ROAD – 142.9p

2. COSTCO SHEFFIELD – 143.7p

3. TESCO SHEFFIELD ABBEYDALE – 143.9p

4. ASDA SHEFFIELD, HANDSWORTH – 145.7p

5. MORRISONS SHEFFIELD, MEADOWHEAD – 145.7p

6. ESSO FULWOOD ROAD (FULWOOD EXPRESS) – 145.9p

7. CO-OP, BIRLEY MOOR ROAD – 145.9p

8. MORRISONS, CATCLIFFE – 146.7p

9. ASDA SHEFFIELD MANOR TOP – 147.7

10. UNBRANDED CITY ROAD (SHEFFIELD SERVICE STATION) – 147.8p

11. SAINSBURYS WADSLEY BRIDGE (MEADOWHALL SOUTH) – 147.9p

12. SAINSBURYS THE MOOR (MEADOWHALL NORTH) – 147.9p

13. BP CHESTERFIELD ROAD (RSS MEADOWHEAD) – 147.9p

14. TEXACO BRADWAY ROAD (MFG BRADWAY) – 147.9p

15. TOTAL DRONFIELD (TOTAL COAL ASTON) – 147.9p