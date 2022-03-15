Petrol prices have risen to record levels in March. As of Sunday (March 13), the average cost at UK forecourts had risen to 163.46p, while diesel has jumped to 173.44p.

To help you out, we’ve listed all the currently active petrol stations in Sheffield, listed from cheapest to the most expensive.

There’s plenty of money to be saved – there is a difference of more than 17p between the least and most expensive stations for unleaded, and a 36p difference for diesel.

Here are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up on unleaded and diesel in Sheffield today, March 14.

Where can I find the cheapest unleaded petrol in Sheffield?

Morrisons, Meadowhead – 152.7p

Costco, Parkway Drive – 153.7p

Tesco, Abbeydale Road – 153.9p

Morrisons, Hillsborough – 154.9p

Morrisons, Catcliffe – 155.7p

Jet, Bradfield Road – 155.9p

Co-Op, Birley Moor Road – 155.9p

Low Prices Always, City Road – 157.8p

Sainsbury’s, Archer Road – 157.9p

Texaco, Penistone Road (last reported March 7) – 159.9p

Jet, Northfield Road – 159.9p

Jet, Owler Lane – 159.9p

Esso, Wordsworth Avenue – 159.9p

Asda, Manor Top – 160.7p

Asda, Handsworth – 160.8p

Sainsbury’s, Wadsley Bridge – 160.9p

Sainsbury’s, Meadowhall North – 160.9p

Shell, Carlisle Street – 161.9p

Esso, East Bank Road – 162.9p

Tesco, Saville Street – 162.9p

BP, Chesterfield Road – 162.9p

Shell, Netherthorpe Road – 163.9p

Shell, Herries Road – 163.9p

Esso, Prince of Wales Road – 165.9p

BP, Leppings Lane – 163.9p (March 9)

Esso, Ridgeway Road – 163.9p

Shell, Ecclesall Road – 165.9p

Shell, Greenalnd Road – 165.9p

BP, Sheffield Road, Tinsley – 165.9p

BP, Bramall Lane – 166.9p

Shell, Ecclesall Road – 165.9p

Esso, Fullwood Road – 166.9p

BP, Greenland Road – 169.9p

Shell, Handsworth Road – 169.9p

Where can I find the cheapest Diesel in Sheffield?

Tesco, Abbeydale Road – 155.9p

Costco, Parkway Drive – 161.9p

Morrisons, Meadowhead – 162.7p

Low Prices Always, City Road – 162.8p

Morrisons, Catcliffe – 165.7p

Sainsbury’s, Archer Road – 165.9p

Morrisons, Hillsborough – 166.9p

Jet, Bradfield Road – 166.9p

Esso, Wordsworth Avenue – 166.9p

Jet, Northfield Road – 167.9p

Shell, Carlisle Street – 167.9p

Sainsbury’s, Wadsley Bridge – 167.9p

Sainsbury’s, Meadowhall North – 167.9p

Asda, Manor Top – 168.7p

Asda, Handsworth – 168.8p

Co-Op, Birley Moor Road – 168.9p

Jet, Owler Lane – 169.9p

Esso, Fullwood Road – 171.9p

Texaco, Penistone Road (last reported March 7) – 173.9

Esso, Prince of Wales Road – 173.9p

BP, Leppings Lane – 173.9p (March 10)

Esso, Ridgeway Road – 173.9p

Texaco, Ecclesall Road – 173.9p

Tesco, Saville Street – 174.9p

Shell, Netherthorpe Road – 175.9p

Shell, Greenland Road – 175.9p

BP, Sheffield Road, Tinsley – 175.9p

BP, Bramall Lane – 179.9p

Shell, Ecclesall Road – 179.9p

Esso, East Bank Road – 179.9p

BP, Chesterfield Road – 179.9p

Shell Herries, Road – 179.9p

BP, Greenland Road – 191.9p