From roaring tigers to cute meerkats - a year in stunning pictures at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

3. March - Baby Roloway Monkey

In March baby Roloway Monkey Kumasi celebrated his first birthday. According to the international Zoo Database, the birth of the baby Roloway monkey is the first of its kind in the UK and is a major triumph for the European breeding programme – only 3 babies were born in zoos worldwide this year. Roloway Monkeys are one of the world’s most endangered primates. The Yorkshire Wildlife Park has a really important male and female pair from the European Breeding programme.

Photo: David Roberts