Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

From roaring tigers to cute meerkats - a year in stunning pictures at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The last 12 months have been filled with wonderful moments as the award-winning park continues to evolve and grow as magical animal attraction and an international force for conservation.

By Kian Rains
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:22 am

Take a look back at the last year in pictures at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

1. January - Tiger in the snow

It’s not too cold for this Tiger at the YWP. The Amur Tiger, also known as the Siberian Tiger is the largest big cat in the world. Amur Tiger numbers have dropped to as low as 20-30 individuals, however international awareness and conservation programs helped to push their numbers back to over 500 in the wild.

Photo: Tal Chohan

2. February - Meerkats

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park is home to a bunch of meerkats. The small mammals belong to the mongoose family, they live in tight-knit groups called mobs or gangs. You’ll often see them standing up on their hind legs look out for predators.

Photo: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

3. March - Baby Roloway Monkey

In March baby Roloway Monkey Kumasi celebrated his first birthday. According to the international Zoo Database, the birth of the baby Roloway monkey is the first of its kind in the UK and is a major triumph for the European breeding programme – only 3 babies were born in zoos worldwide this year. Roloway Monkeys are one of the world’s most endangered primates. The Yorkshire Wildlife Park has a really important male and female pair from the European Breeding programme.

Photo: David Roberts

4. April

It was an extra special Easter this year as Yorkshire Wildlife finally reopened their gates, much to the delight of the public. Visitors flocked to the award-winning park through the brand-new entrance and got to check out their latest attractions, Atlantic Forest, Point lobos and The Hive, a new shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

Photo: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Yorkshire Wildlife Park
