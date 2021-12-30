From roaring tigers to cute meerkats - a year in stunning pictures at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Undefined: readMore
1. January - Tiger in the snow
It’s not too cold for this Tiger at the YWP. The Amur Tiger, also known as the Siberian Tiger is the largest big cat in the world. Amur Tiger numbers have dropped to as low as 20-30 individuals, however international awareness and conservation programs helped to push their numbers back to over 500 in the wild.
Photo: Tal Chohan
2. February - Meerkats
The Yorkshire Wildlife Park is home to a bunch of meerkats. The small mammals belong to the mongoose family, they live in tight-knit groups called mobs or gangs. You’ll often see them standing up on their hind legs look out for predators.
Photo: Yorkshire Wildlife Park
3. March - Baby Roloway Monkey
In March baby Roloway Monkey Kumasi celebrated his first birthday. According to the international Zoo Database, the birth of the baby Roloway monkey is the first of its kind in the UK and is a major triumph for the European breeding programme – only 3 babies were born in zoos worldwide this year. Roloway Monkeys are one of the world’s most endangered primates. The Yorkshire Wildlife Park has a really important male and female pair from the European Breeding programme.
Photo: David Roberts
4. April
It was an extra special Easter this year as Yorkshire Wildlife finally reopened their gates, much to the delight of the public. Visitors flocked to the award-winning park through the brand-new entrance and got to check out their latest attractions, Atlantic Forest, Point lobos and The Hive, a new shopping, dining and entertainment destination.
Photo: Yorkshire Wildlife Park