From local pubs to this: Doncaster band Bang Bang Romeo share incredible photo of huge stadium gig
A Doncaster band who began their career playing pubs and clubs in the town have shared an incredible photo of themselves – playing to thousands of fans at a huge stadium gig.
Bang Bang Romeo are currently supporting US singing superstar Pink on her UK and European tour – and are gearing up for two dates at Wembley Stadium this weekend.
And the group shared a picture of them rocking out at Livepool’s Anfield Stadium, describing it as a “contender for the best show of their lives.”
The trio, who will head out on their own UK headlining tour later this year, wrote on Facebook: “Hi, our name is Bang Bang Romeo and we’ve JUST PLAYED ANFIELD!!!!
“Jeeeez Liverpool... Contender for the best show of our lives... Just look at you all.”
The group kicked off Pink’s tour on June 16 in Amsterdam and the Beautiful Trauma tour includes two dates at Wembley on June 29 and 30.
The band were confirmed as one of the support acts to appear with the Just Like A Pill and Get The Party Started singer last October.
They will also be heading to France and Germany with dates in Paris, Cologne, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Hannover and concluding in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on July 14.
Last year, the band signed a worldwide record deal in New York and have been working on the release of their debut album.
The band first exploded onto the music scene in 2014 and have played a number of festivals, sharing the bill with the likes of The Who and Iggy Pop and receiving airplay on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 and Radio X.