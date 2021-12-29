Council and police chiefs along with other community leaders were asked about their aims of 2022 – and here’s what they had to say.

Abi Thompson, Dean at Sheffield Cathedral

My New Year resolution is to remember to have fun. I want to support live music in our city and to dance and sing as often as I can. I’m resolved to enjoy spending time with people – old friends and new - all the things I’ve missed so much. I going to walk more, breathe the fresh air and notice the hidden beauty of our city – rivers and trees and birds tucked between mighty buildings and urban vibrancy! I’m also going to thoroughly enjoy having the best job in the world.

Matthew Wakefield - Chief Executive Officer of the Emergency Services Museum

My New Year resolutions for 2022 are to remember the importance of how short life can be especially after this past year and how vital friends and family are. Not forgetting that human contact and simply a good chat and a cuppa can make a person happy and know that someone is there for them. Even though we love to travel, we need to discover our own country and the amazing places we have.

Patrick Maleady, manager of Pitsmoor Adventure Playground

My key 2022 New Years resolution is to try to get a better balance between work and home life and to try to spend more time with my wife, friends and family. I aim to exercise more, eat the right food at the right times and to stop dodging salads. I have also promised myself that in 2022 I will find more opportunities to use the word ‘verisimilitude’, so those who know me - be prepared! My final New Years resolution was to in fact quit all of my bad habits, until I realised no one likes a quitter

Professor Aimee Ambrose, professor of energy policy at Sheffield Hallam University

In 2022 I resolve to slow down. For the good of the planet and my mental wellbeing, I want to be more careful and considered about the way I travel, the things I eat and buy. I’ve publicly pledged not to fly anymore and I’m also adopting a second hand first principle, where i try to buy whatever I need second hand before I by new- it’s not just good for the planet but tracking down a bargain and giving an item a second or third lease of life is so satisfying! I will also be giving my lawn mower another year off and continuing to rewild my garden and enjoying all that brings.

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College:

To spend more time cycling and exploring some of the stunning landscapes and scenery that Sheffield and the Peak District offer.

I have a real passion for live music so I would like to attend some live gigs and concerts and support the music industry which has been hit hard by the pandemic

Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner

We need resolutions we can keep!

Last year the restrictions cut me off from my grandchildren for long stretches because all four live in the south of England.

I write stories for them but have not been able to have them around me to read to them for ages – and they are getting older.

I am resolved to write something funny – they like jokes in stories, especially if it involves parents. So I’ll write a story about some children who change colour whenever their parents say a colour – like ‘Eat your greens’, and they turn green.

This is one resolution I’ll keep.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, executive director of Sheffield Chamber

My New Years resolution is to start and end each day with gratitude. It’s easy to be overwhelmed by everything happening in the world and all the things that need addressing and fixing and for some people, particularly empaths it can be distressing and upsetting. I’m going to continue to focus on the good work already being done by the folk of Sheffield, shine a light on it, encourage people to lean into it and keep celebrating the little wins, keep building on the momentum of collaboration that’s come from the pandemic. We are stronger together and I feel as a city we are coming together like never before.

