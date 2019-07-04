From busking in Sheffield city centre to impressing judges on The Voice Kids

Connie Emery, aged 11, will face The Battles stage of the competition, on Saturday after making it through the blind auditions.

11-year-old Connie, from Woodhouse, performed Christina Aguilera's "I Turn To You" last weekend, wowing coaches Jessie J, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones who all pressed their buttons for her.

Connie Emery.

But it was Jessie J who Connie ultimately chose. The popstar had told her after her performance: "For me, it's like a school. If you worked with me I'd want you to be in an environment where you can learn and grow."

Connie, a student at Aston Academy, said: "I was really relieved and happy when I got through.

"I chose Jessie J because I think she's a very good role model.

"All the other kids in the competition are very kind and caring."

Connie Emery performs on The Voice Kids. Picture: ITV

Family members watched Connie perform backstage, while others sat in the crowd.

Connie's dad Anthony, aged 40, a delivery driver, said: "It's unbelievable, really exciting. It's crazy watching her on the TV."

He said Connie used to have a go at his drum kit, and it was "clear she had rhythm."

Connie only started singing a couple of years ago but has busked on The Moor.

Connie Emery.

Her grandad and manager, Roger, aged 70, who is also a singer, hands out free CD's to passers-by while she sings and has bought Connie equipment to help her perform.

Connie said busking was good experience for going on the show: "At first it was really nerve-wracking, but you get used to it. It's something fun to do on the weekend and boosts your confidence up.

"I want to be a really big popstar."

Since she found out she was going on the show, Connie has had singing lessons at The Voice Academy, a music school based in Sheffield and Rotherham.

Connie Emery performs on The Voice Kids. Picture: ITV

Connie has had a lot of support online after the show aired.

One viewer commented on her Facebook page: "Well done Connie, just watched it and you did brilliantly...actually made me cry, it was so good it touched the heart."

Now Connie must sing with two other members of Team Jessie in The Battles stage to try and get through to the semi-final.

The winner's prize is £30,000 bursary towards their musical education as well as a family holiday to Orlando.

The Voice Kids is on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.