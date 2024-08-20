Friends cycling from Sheffield to Belgium to raise funds for charity close to their hearts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A small group of friends are challenging themselves to cycle from Sheffield to Belgium to raise funds for Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

The team, Matt, Alex, Euan, and Leo started their journey from the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield this morning and aim to reach their final destination in Mons, Belgium this weekend, covering over 650km during the course of four days.

They are taking on the challenge for Sheffield Hospitals Charity in order to raise funds and awareness for ongoing FSHD research.

Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) is a genetic disorder that leads to the weakening and loss of skeletal muscles. There are no approved treatments and there is no cure, but there is hope. The neuromuscular team are making huge strides to advance FSHD research, as Sheffield is currently the only site in Europe that is part of a natural history study.

Mons, Belgium is the chosen destination by the team as that is where research has been carried out on the cause of FSHD. Matt and his family chose to start the journey from near the Royal Hallamshire Hospital due to his own families’ experiences with the disease.

Matt Woodcock-Fowles, one of the cyclists, said: “FSHD has had a devastating impact on both me and my family. We have had to watch as this disease has slowly taken over my sister's life. I am doing this challenge for Sheffield Hospitals Charity to raise funds and awareness for FSHD and the important work happening in Sheffield. This has benefited many patients across South Yorkshire who now have the opportunity to take part in research studies. The money we raise will help to advance research, moving us closer to finding a treatment and changing the lives of those affected by FSHD.”

Beth Crackles, Chief Executive at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said: “At Sheffield Hospitals Charity, we fund so many incredible projects. This is an example of our commitment to supporting life-changing neurological research. Over the last few years, the neuromuscular team has made strides to advance FSHD research in Sheffield. The huge challenge that Matt and his friends are taking on is reflective of the importance of this research for people affected by FSHD, including Matt’s sister, Kate. Thanks to donations from our generous supporters like the Woodcock-Fowles family, we will continue to fund vital work like this.”