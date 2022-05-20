Lee, who was from Barnsley and trained at the Ingle gym in Wincobank, Sheffield, under the legendary Brendan Ingle, had battled the disease since October 2014 when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

The 33-year-old former two-time British and international masters champion passed away in the early hours of March 21 in Sheffield with family and friends by his side.

The cash was raised through the ‘Lee Noble Helps 100 Appeal, which was launched in June 2021 and with the support of Lee’s family, friends and some of the biggest names in boxing reached its target of £12,000.

Members of Lee’s Family and his partner presenting the Appeal Cheque.

Since his passing, his family, friends and the boxing community have kept the fighting spirit to fulfil Lee’s wish of raising the funds to be able to change the treatment for up to 200 patients that are in the same position Lee was in when receiving his bone procedures.

The money raised has allowed Sheffield Hospitals Charity to help fund two years of bone drills at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Lynda Noble, Lee’s mother said: “Having seen the pain that Lee was in during his treatment, I know what a difference the purchase of these bone drills will make to so many other patients. Knowing that Lee is responsible for that gives me so much comfort and makes me so proud.

“The bone marrow drills which the money has been raised for will mean that patients going through bone procedures will have access to a less painful procedure all thanks to the fantastic supporters of The Lee Noble Appeal.”

“It has been truly humbling to have received support and donations from the likes of Eddie Hearn, Fran Warren, Ryan Rhodes and also John Fury”.

‘I won’t stop fighting until it’s impossible to fight

Gareth Aston, Chief Executive Officer at Sheffield Hospitals Charity said: “We are overwhelmed with the support that has been shown for The Lee Noble appeal, the fighting spirit of the boxing world and from Lee’s family has really shown through and we are so thankful to all the money raised by the family, friends and community.”

Once a English super welterweight title contender, Lee fought 47 times in a career which included clashes against the likes of Billy Joe Saunders and Martin Murray.

He was given the ‘all clear’ from cancer in 2015 but fell ill again in 2018. In February 2019 he confirmed the illness had spread to his brain and bone marrow and was terminal.

After doctors told him there was no more treatment available, he said: “I won’t stop fighting until it’s impossible to fight.”

The money raised for the appeal has been done through various activities including a sky dive for the charity, event nights and a collection at a football match in Barnsley.