Fresh CCTV footage released as concern grows for missing Barnsley man

Brian Tomlinson, aged 80, left his home on the border of Hemingfield and Wombwell and it is believed he drove his black Skoda car to Barnsley town centre.

Police said he called in at a bank and spoke to staff but did not withdraw any money and left.

The force has today released new CCTV footage showing him at one of his last known locations – Park Grove close to Barnsley town centre - on Friday, August 16, at 4.15pm.

He was later sighted outside a Premier Store in Pontefract Road at about 8pm, and police have been following up other sightings of him in Locke Park.

At a press conference held today at South Yorkshire Police’s Carbrook headquarters, Superintendent Sarah Poolman said the father-of-two’s family “feel very distressed and they want to find Brian as soon as possible.”

“We’ve had lots of calls from members of the public over the weekend, and we’d like to thank each and every one of you for your support in this investigation so far.

“Please, keep your calls coming in. If you think you might have seen Brian, I would urge you to get in touch.”

She said his disappearance was 'completely out of character' and he has never been reported missing before.

The officer described Brian as being 5ft 8ins tall, with a slim build, who walks with a “very distinctive stoop” but added he is “quite sprightly and can cover some distance by walking.”

She urged members of the public to look in their “gardens, alleyways and anywhere that someone might take a little rest so we can try and find Brian safe and well and return him to his family.”

A dedicated team of 46 officers, supported by mountain rescue volunteers and firefighters, have been searching streets and land in Barnsley over the weekend.

The force drone and helicopter has also been deployed.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 717 of 16 August 2019.