Megan, aged 16, was last seen on Abbotts Road, in Lundwood, last Wednesday, December 1, and has not been heard from since.

Now, after being missing for six days, South Yorkshire Police has shared a CCTV image of Megan from the night she went missing in case it jogs anyone’s memories.

The image, which shows Megan dressed in black, was taken at the Barnsley Interchange at 1.00am on Thursday, December 2.

A fresh CCTV image of missing Barnsley teenager Megan has been released six days after she disappeared.

SYP also believes Megan was in the Sheffield area on Friday night. She also has links to Leicestershire, Liverpool and London.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are re-issuing our appeal in case it triggers a memory of any sightings people may have made in the city that day.

“If you may have seen anything that could help officers find Megan then please let us know via 101.”

This image of Megan, 16, was taken at the Barnsley Interchange at 1am on December 2, soon after she was last seen. Have you seen Megan?