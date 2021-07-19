Freedom Day: Staff at Sheffield Cinema to keep masks on

Light Cinema Sheffield on The Moor said the policy remains in place within its premises as a way to keep the public safe.

In a Facebook post, it said: "Like a lot of you, Monday is on our mind right now and although it's exciting that restrictions are easing, we know that it also comes with a level of anxiety.

"This is why we wanted to make it clear what we'll be continuing to do to make your visit safer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday has been dubbed "Freedom Day", when face masks will no longer be legally required and social distancing rules shelved.

"We also want to take this time to ask everyone to continue to be courteous to each other.

"We'll all be adapting to these changes at our own pace so please keep others in mind both when you visit us and when you are out and about."

People have been advised to remain cautious even after the easing all restrictions from Monday, July 19 on what’s been dubbed ‘Freedom Day.’

Life has been drastically different since the start of the national lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19 in March 2020, but the Government has decided to lift all legal restrictions on daily life in England from today.

However, against a backdrop of rising infections – Saturday’s 54,674 was the highest total since mid-January – some health experts have questioned the government’s decision.